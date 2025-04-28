Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Launches E-Kalyan Portal for Social Security Pensions

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu introduced the E-Kalyan Portal to streamline social security pension applications for marginalized communities. The digital initiative aims to simplify the process and ensure transparency. Last year, Rs 1,410 crore was allocated to benefit over 8 lakh individuals, with more beneficiaries planned this year.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/Himachal CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the E-Kalyan Portal on Monday, aiming to streamline the application process for social security pensions. The initiative targets Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities, and the Specially Abled, as stated in an official release.

The E-Kalyan Portal, an extension of the Him-Parivar portal, allows eligible applicants to apply online for various pension schemes. Highlighting its significance, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that social security pensions remain a top priority for the state government. He reaffirmed the administration's dedication to operating as a welfare state.

Currently, the state operates eight pension schemes benefiting vulnerable populations, with Rs 1,410 crore spent last year on over eight lakh beneficiaries. An additional 37,000 beneficiaries are expected to join the schemes in the current financial year, incurring an extra Rs 67 crore. The portal is integrated with Him Bhoomi, Him Parivar, Aadhaar, and PDS Ration Card databases, reducing the need for physical visits to government offices and allowing applicants to track applications from home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

