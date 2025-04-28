Power Blackout Halts Operations at Major Spanish Refineries

Spanish oil company Moeve announced the cessation of operations at its refineries due to a power blackout on Monday, according to a company spokesperson.

Moeve, previously known as Cepsa, operates three major refineries in Spain, representing about 40% of the nation's refining capacity. Moeve is under the ownership of the Abu Dhabi-based fund Mubadala and the U.S.-based firm, the Carlyle Group.

The blackout underscores the fragility of energy infrastructure, prompting concerns over reliability and resilience amidst unforeseen disruptions.

