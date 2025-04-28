Left Menu

Power Blackout Halts Operations at Major Spanish Refineries

Spanish oil company Moeve has stopped operations at its refineries following a power blackout. Moeve, which accounts for a significant portion of Spain's refining capacity, is co-owned by Mubadala and Carlyle Group. The incident highlights the vulnerability of energy infrastructure to unexpected disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:04 IST
Power Blackout Halts Operations at Major Spanish Refineries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spanish oil company Moeve announced the cessation of operations at its refineries due to a power blackout on Monday, according to a company spokesperson.

Moeve, previously known as Cepsa, operates three major refineries in Spain, representing about 40% of the nation's refining capacity. Moeve is under the ownership of the Abu Dhabi-based fund Mubadala and the U.S.-based firm, the Carlyle Group.

The blackout underscores the fragility of energy infrastructure, prompting concerns over reliability and resilience amidst unforeseen disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025