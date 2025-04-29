F/A-18 Fighter Jet Falls from USS Harry S. Truman
An F/A-18 fighter jet fell from the USS Harry S. Truman into the Red Sea. The incident occurred as sailors towed the jet within the carrier's hangar. A sailor sustained a minor injury. Currently, the crash is under investigation, with no clear recovery plans for the $60 million aircraft.
An incident occurred on the USS Harry S. Truman, an aircraft carrier deployed in the Middle East, when an F/A-18 fighter jet slipped off the hangar deck into the Red Sea. The mishap happened during routine towing operations inside the hangar bay.
Both the pilot sitting in the cockpit and personnel on the towing vehicle managed to evacuate before the aircraft plunged into the sea. The Navy confirmed that the tow crew lost control of the aircraft, resulting in it slipping overboard with the towing tractor. A minor injury was sustained by a sailor who leaped from the aircraft.
The recovery of the $60 million fighter jet remains uncertain, while investigations are ongoing. This event took place amidst the Truman's extended deployment for military operations against Yemen-based Houthi rebels, with increased military activities prevalent in the region.
