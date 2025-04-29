Left Menu

Major Developments Unveiled: New Road Infrastructure Projects in Telangana

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Government Assurances will discuss pending road transport projects this Wednesday. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate projects worth Rs 5,413 crores in Telangana, focusing on the establishment of new road infrastructure in Adilabad and Hyderabad. A significant highway upgrade is also proposed.

The New Parliament Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Government Assurances is slated to address outstanding road transport commitments in a meeting this Wednesday at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, accompanied by Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, is poised to spearhead the inauguration of an array of development projects in Telangana on May 5. The events, earmarked for Adilabad and Hyderabad, aim to officiate projects tantamount to a hefty Rs 5,413 crores.

Notably, the Adilabad segment includes unveiling 123 kilometers of roads valuing Rs 3,694 crore, while foundation stones for new road works spanning 8.1 kilometers and costing Rs 168.47 crore will also be placed. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, 22.57 kilometers of roads worth Rs 895.64 crore will be inaugurated, with foundation stones laid for 20.87 kilometers of road infrastructure amounting to Rs 657.27 crore.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has preliminarily agreed to designate the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road's southern section as a National Highway, contingent upon the state's commitment to fund half of the land acquisition costs. Construction is projected at Rs 13,000 Crore with related acquisition expenses estimated at Rs 2,230 Crore. G Kishan Reddy also advocated for expedited approvals and agreements for the proposed Greenfield Regional Express Highway along the northern fringe of Hyderabad (HRRR-NP).

(With inputs from agencies.)

