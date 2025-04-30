Visa Revocation Fallout: Pakistani Nationals Compelled to Exit India
Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists, India has revoked visas for Pakistani nationals, prompting their exodus. Many, like Mufzala, plead for leniency, arguing they are unfairly punished for the actions of terrorists. Amidst this, individuals face unexpected challenges as they are asked to leave urgently.
- Country:
- India
Pakistani nationals are hastily departing India after the Indian government nullified their visas in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The exodus predominantly via the Attari border has led to impassioned appeals for leniency. Many argue they are unjustly being penalized for a crime beyond their control.
Mufzala, a Pakistani affected by the visa cancellations, spoke with ANI about her plight. A resident of Muzaffarabad, she has lived in Baramulla for six years, where her children were born. Mufzala emphasized her family's legal residency and expressed frustration over the repercussions they face due to the terrorist incident, asserting, "Why are we suffering because of this?"
Another affected individual narrated his ordeal of being instructed to exit India only a week into a 45-day visa. He expressed dismay at the expulsion, which he attributed to the tragic events of Pahalgam, highlighting the broader human impact of the policy decision. This incident marks one of the gravest terrorist attacks since 2019's Pulwama strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Ambedkar: Bridging India and Singapore Through Constitutional Art
Mehul Choksi's Arrest in Belgium Marks Diplomatic Win for India
India and Tanzania Harmonize Ties with Bollywood Notes at AIKEYME 2025
Shaping India's Future Workforce: Magic Bus India's AI-Powered Skilling Initiative
MicroPort Orthopedics Introduces Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee to India