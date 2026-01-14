Left Menu

Monkey Surprises India Open Badminton Tournament!

A monkey was discovered in the spectator area at the India Open badminton tournament, generating social media buzz but causing no disruption. The Badminton Association of India acknowledged the incident as unfortunate, blamed it on a likely operational oversight, and ensured measures for enhanced security.

Updated: 14-01-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:24 IST
A surprise visitor added an unexpected twist to the India Open badminton tournament, as a monkey was sighted in the spectator galleries. The occurrence captivated fans both in the arena and online, sparking viral moments but, importantly, causing no interruptions to the ongoing matches or training.

Organizers, already facing criticism over playing conditions, deemed the incident "unfortunate." Sanjay Mishra, Secretary of the Badminton Association of India, acknowledged that despite extensive preparations, such a situation had not been anticipated. He indicated that an inadvertently open door might have allowed the monkey's entrance.

In response, comprehensive measures have been initiated to reinforce security and prevent recurrences. The incident, brought to further public attention by shared images and video of the unwelcome visitor, has emphasized the delicate balance between hosting events and maintaining security in venues surrounded by natural environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

