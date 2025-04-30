Automakers Struggle Amid Trump's Unpredictable Trade War

In a tense economic climate shaped by President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade war, automakers Stellantis and Mercedes-Benz have recently pulled back their profit forecasts. The volatile tariff environment has created widespread uncertainty, affecting companies' financial outlooks.

Trump's imposed 25% tariffs on imported automobiles are expected to push U.S. car prices higher, straining the automotive sector already grappling with a shift toward electric vehicles. Mercedes-Benz continues discussions with the Trump administration to navigate these turbulent times, emphasizing a commitment to strategic planning despite market chaos.

While investor reactions have been muted, notable industry players recognize the need for clarity, with some adjusting forecasts as they await more information. The ongoing trade war highlights the complexities and ripple effects of tariff policies, pressing firms to reassess future investments and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)