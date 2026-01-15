Senate Clash: War Powers Resolution vs. Trump's Military Ambitions

The Senate is poised for a pivotal vote on a war powers resolution designed to limit President Donald Trump's authority to conduct military operations against Venezuela. This comes amid heightened pressure from Trump on Republican senators to oppose the measure, showcasing his determination to maintain military latitude.

This legislative move arises in the wake of US forces capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Although the resolution is unlikely to become law, given Trump's necessary sign-off, its progress exposes growing unease among lawmakers about the president's expansive foreign policy goals.

The drama unfolds as GOP senators weigh their allegiance to Trump or the checks intended by Congress. The resolution's fate lies with key votes, reflecting a deepening divide within the party over executive power limits in military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)