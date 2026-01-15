Senate Clash: War Powers Resolution vs. Trump's Military Ambitions
The Senate prepares to vote on a resolution limiting President Trump's military actions in Venezuela. While Trump pressures Republicans against the measure, it highlights growing concerns over his foreign policy moves. The resolution tests GOP loyalty and pits Congress against presidential military authority expansions.
- Country:
- United States
The Senate is poised for a pivotal vote on a war powers resolution designed to limit President Donald Trump's authority to conduct military operations against Venezuela. This comes amid heightened pressure from Trump on Republican senators to oppose the measure, showcasing his determination to maintain military latitude.
This legislative move arises in the wake of US forces capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Although the resolution is unlikely to become law, given Trump's necessary sign-off, its progress exposes growing unease among lawmakers about the president's expansive foreign policy goals.
The drama unfolds as GOP senators weigh their allegiance to Trump or the checks intended by Congress. The resolution's fate lies with key votes, reflecting a deepening divide within the party over executive power limits in military engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- War Powers
- Trump
- Venezuela
- Military
- Resolution
- Republicans
- Foreign Policy
- Congress
- Maduro
ALSO READ
Lawmakers Investigated for Video Calling Military to Resist Illegal Orders
Amid Middle East Chaos, U.S. Redraws Military Strategy
Germany's Military Moves: Greenland Deployment Begins
Scandal in Elite Paratroop Unit Shakes German Military Leadership
Europe's Defence Renaissance: Rise in Military Spending and Innovations