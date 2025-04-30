Federal Bank's Earnings Surge: A Glimpse Into Q4 Growth Dynamics

Federal Bank reported a 12.37% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 1,091 crore for the March quarter, attributed to a notable jump in non-interest income.

On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit improved to Rs 1,030 crore, up from Rs 906 crore year-over-year, with core net interest income witnessing an 8% growth to Rs 2,377 crore.

Despite a slightly narrowed net interest margin of 3.12%, the bank's CEO, K V S Manian, emphasized ongoing efforts to protect margins amid potential RBI rate cuts, while maintaining a strategic focus on products and credit growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)