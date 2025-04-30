Federal Bank's Earnings Surge: A Glimpse Into Q4 Growth Dynamics
Federal Bank's consolidated profit increased by 12.37% to Rs 1,091 crore in the March quarter, driven by growth in non-interest income. The bank's core net interest income rose 8%, with a significant increase in non-interest income. However, the net interest margin slighted to 3.12%. The bank reports a 13% credit growth in FY25 and continues to face expenses from marketing in the credit card sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Federal Bank reported a 12.37% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 1,091 crore for the March quarter, attributed to a notable jump in non-interest income.
On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit improved to Rs 1,030 crore, up from Rs 906 crore year-over-year, with core net interest income witnessing an 8% growth to Rs 2,377 crore.
Despite a slightly narrowed net interest margin of 3.12%, the bank's CEO, K V S Manian, emphasized ongoing efforts to protect margins amid potential RBI rate cuts, while maintaining a strategic focus on products and credit growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dhoni's Strategy Shift: Boosting Batting Confidence at Chepauk
South Korea's Strategy to Delay Tariffs through US Negotiations
Mayawati to Helm BSP Strategy Session in Key States
Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress Leaders to Discuss Mahagathbandhan's Strategy for Bihar Polls
Crisil's Projection: Bank Credit Growth to Surge by FY26