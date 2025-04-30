Left Menu

Federal Bank's Earnings Surge: A Glimpse Into Q4 Growth Dynamics

Federal Bank's consolidated profit increased by 12.37% to Rs 1,091 crore in the March quarter, driven by growth in non-interest income. The bank's core net interest income rose 8%, with a significant increase in non-interest income. However, the net interest margin slighted to 3.12%. The bank reports a 13% credit growth in FY25 and continues to face expenses from marketing in the credit card sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Federal Bank reported a 12.37% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 1,091 crore for the March quarter, attributed to a notable jump in non-interest income.

On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit improved to Rs 1,030 crore, up from Rs 906 crore year-over-year, with core net interest income witnessing an 8% growth to Rs 2,377 crore.

Despite a slightly narrowed net interest margin of 3.12%, the bank's CEO, K V S Manian, emphasized ongoing efforts to protect margins amid potential RBI rate cuts, while maintaining a strategic focus on products and credit growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

