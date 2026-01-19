Left Menu

Davos Dynamics: Trump's Global Business Strategy Unveiled

Donald Trump is set to meet international business leaders during the World Economic Forum in Davos, with his recent policy moves, such as the proposed acquisition of Greenland, drawing considerable attention. The meeting is expected to include key CEOs and has sparked discussions on U.S. policies under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 18:58 IST
Trump

Amid the scenic backdrop of the Swiss Alps, Donald Trump is poised to address the World Economic Forum at Davos, capturing the focus of international business leaders. With an agenda largely shaped by the U.S. President's policies, debates simmer over his recent demand that the U.S. acquire Greenland.

CEO attendees, spanning sectors from financial services to crypto, received invites from the White House, though specifics of the planned discussions remain elusive. The event underscores the global community's watchful eye on U.S. policy shifts under Trump, including controversial trade maneuvers.

As key government figures accompany Trump, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Davos emerges as a pivotal stage for discourse on heightened tariffs and international relations. The presence of figures like Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev further signals the strategic import of these high-level discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

