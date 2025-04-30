Assam BJP Lauds Union Cabinet's Historic Caste Census and Infrastructure Boost

The Assam Bharatiya Janata Party has praised the Union Cabinet's decision for a caste-based census in 2025, labeling it a landmark move towards genuine social justice in India. State BJP President Dilip Saikia criticized previous administrations for their lack of data-driven policy making, arguing that this historic step will rectify past oversights and foster equitable development for all communities, especially the economically weaker sections, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

Saikia highlighted that past policymaking suffered due to assumptions-based approaches in the absence of systematic data collection, hindering real social equity. He advocated for translating social justice from political rhetoric into tangible action, underscoring the present leadership's commitment to catalyze such change.

The 2025 census underscores the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' ideology, intended to ensure the holistic development of marginalized communities and the inclusion of diverse ethnic groups. The Assam BJP also celebrated the Union Cabinet's sanctioning of a 166 km four-lane National Highway from Shillong to Silchar, a project expected to enhance connectivity and economic growth in Assam, Meghalaya, and the broader Northeast region. Saikia extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this pivotal initiative, estimating its cost at Rs 22,864 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)