U.S. Tightens Sanctions as Iran Negotiations Loom
The United States imposed new sanctions on entities involved in the illicit trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals, ahead of renewed negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. The action targets entities in the UAE, Turkey, and Iran, as part of the 'maximum pressure' campaign to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
The United States escalated its approach towards Iran on Wednesday by imposing sanctions against entities involved in trading Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals. This decision precedes a fresh round of negotiations set for Saturday.
The U.S. State Department identified and sanctioned seven entities located in the UAE, Turkey, and Iran, as well as two vessels implicated in the illicit trade. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the sanctions target key players in the trade of Iranian petrochemicals valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.
This move aligns with the Trump administration's reinvigorated 'maximum pressure' strategy, aiming to eliminate Iran's illicit oil exports and prevent nuclear weapon development. The renewed U.S.-Iran negotiations will take place in Rome over the weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
