Left Menu

BSF's Clampdown on Cross-Border Crime in Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) and local police conducted joint operations in Tripura, apprehending individuals involved in smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal border crossing. Significant contraband worth Rs 13 lakhs was seized, highlighting BSF's intensified efforts to combat trans-border crime and dismantle infiltration networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:43 IST
BSF's Clampdown on Cross-Border Crime in Tripura
BSF apprehends three Indian nationals along Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to combat cross-border crime, the Border Security Force (BSF) in collaboration with local police executed joint operations in the Village Narsingarh area of West Tripura, as confirmed by an official release. These operations led to the capture of an Indian national along with an ECO Maruti van.

During the ensuing search, law enforcement uncovered 805 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup, indicative of a broader smuggling trend. In a separate incident, BSF operatives from BOP Kaiyadhepa detained a local tout from the lively Kaiyadhepa market. This individual is identified as a key player in human trafficking, aiding in the illegal entry of Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals into India, and offering substantial support in orchestrating such activities.

Moreover, BSF personnel from Border Outpost Putia thwarted an attempt by another Indian national to clandestinely traverse the border from Bangladesh using intricate methods. A cache of UAE and Bangladeshi currency was also retrieved, underscoring the international dimensions of these operations. The BSF's operations resulted in the seizure of narcotics and other contraband valued at approximately Rs 13 lakhs, reflecting a robust initiative to eliminate infiltration and smuggling along Tripura's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025