BSF's Clampdown on Cross-Border Crime in Tripura

In a concerted effort to combat cross-border crime, the Border Security Force (BSF) in collaboration with local police executed joint operations in the Village Narsingarh area of West Tripura, as confirmed by an official release. These operations led to the capture of an Indian national along with an ECO Maruti van.

During the ensuing search, law enforcement uncovered 805 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup, indicative of a broader smuggling trend. In a separate incident, BSF operatives from BOP Kaiyadhepa detained a local tout from the lively Kaiyadhepa market. This individual is identified as a key player in human trafficking, aiding in the illegal entry of Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals into India, and offering substantial support in orchestrating such activities.

Moreover, BSF personnel from Border Outpost Putia thwarted an attempt by another Indian national to clandestinely traverse the border from Bangladesh using intricate methods. A cache of UAE and Bangladeshi currency was also retrieved, underscoring the international dimensions of these operations. The BSF's operations resulted in the seizure of narcotics and other contraband valued at approximately Rs 13 lakhs, reflecting a robust initiative to eliminate infiltration and smuggling along Tripura's borders.

