Illegal migrant from Bangladesh arrested in Dehradun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 00:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 00:15 IST
An allegedly illegal Bangladeshi woman living here in the Patel Nagar area was arrested by the police on Thursday. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that during the COVID pandemic, Subeda Begum, 40, illegally crossed into West Bengal and married an Indian citizen. He said that on a tip-off from an informer, the police detained Begum, who was living in Lok Sanskriti Colony in the Patel Nagar area.

During questioning, she confessed that she is a Bangladeshi citizen and had been living under the fake identities of Subeda Bibi, Moni, and Priya Roy. Police recovered fake birth certificates in the names of Subeda Bibi and Moni, voter ID cards in the names of Subeda Bibi, Moni, and Priya Roy, and an Aadhaar card, PAN, and other fake Indian documents from her possession.

Begum was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport Act, and Foreigners Act and arrested.

She told police that she had crossed the border four years and married Kauser shah of West Bengal.

Two years ago, she came to Dehradun with her husband, and obtained fake Indian documents from Roorkee in Haridwar district and Dehradun, police said.

Shah has been working in Dubai.

Earlier, police apprehended 19 Bangladeshi nationals in Dehradun district.

Of these, nine Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for illegally residing in the country using fake documents, while 10 others were deported to their country.

