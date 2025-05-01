Left Menu

UP Politics Heats Up Over Caste Census Decision

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized opposition parties for not conducting a caste census when in power. He praised PM Modi’s efforts for backward communities. Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde lauded the decision, calling it historic. CM Yogi Adityanath condemned opposition for prioritizing family interests over national welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a fierce attack on opposition parties on Thursday, accusing them of falsely claiming credit for the Center's decision to implement a caste census. Speaking with ANI, Maurya highlighted that opposition parties had ample opportunity to address this issue during their time in power, yet they failed to do so. He pointed out that leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav supported governments that neglected backward communities.

Maurya commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making significant strides in supporting backward classes and various communities. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also welcomed the Union Cabinet's move to incorporate a caste census in the upcoming national census, describing it as a 'historic' step for social justice.

Further, Maurya criticized Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, predicting a poor showing for the SP in the 2027 Assembly elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the opposition of focusing on familial gains and caste politics rather than national interests, emphasizing the need for national unity under PM Modi's leadership to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

