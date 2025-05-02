Tragic Delhi Incident: Tree Collapse Claims Four Lives Amid Severe Weather

In a tragic incident in Kharkhari Canal village, Dwarka, strong winds led to the collapse of a neem tree onto a tubewell room. The unfortunate accident claimed the lives of 26-year-old Jyoti and her three children. Her husband, Ajay, sustained minor injuries.

Emergency services, including the police and fire brigade, swiftly responded to the scene, managing to rescue the family from the debris. However, they were pronounced dead upon arrival at RTR Hospital in Jafferpur Kalan. Delhi Police confirmed a PCR call was received regarding the collapse, which occurred amid severe weather conditions.

Delhi experienced heavy rains early Friday, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic chaos across the city. The India Meteorological Department issued an alert for the NCR, advising residents to remain indoors and avoid travel unless necessary. Safety precautions were emphasized, urging people to seek secure shelter and avoid areas with trees and electrical hazards.

The adverse weather has also disrupted air travel, affecting several flights at Delhi Airport. Airport officials are coordinating efforts to provide passengers with updates, urging them to contact their airlines for flight status information. This adds to the widespread impact of the extreme weather affecting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)