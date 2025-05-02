Vizhinjam Port Inaugurated: PM Modi, Kerala CM Unite Against Divisive Forces

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during the inauguration of Vizhinjam port, honored the victims of last month's Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the necessity for national unity against anti-national forces. His remarks set the tone for the event, underlining the pressing need for solidarity in safeguarding the nation from divisive elements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was warmly welcomed by CM Vijayan, highlighted the significance of the port's opening. "This is a proud moment for all of us," said Vijayan. The Prime Minister's presence showcased the importance of the project and symbolizes hope for the region's maritime future.

Vijayan expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for supporting the Rs 8,900 crore project, developed under a public-private partnership with Adani Ports. The inauguration gathered key figures including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and other central and state ministers, marking a new chapter in Kerala's infrastructure journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)