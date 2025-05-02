Irony Strikes: LDF Halts Promotion Amid Bharat Bandh Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala has interrupted the promotion of an assistant professor known for his Left-leaning stance, due to his involvement in two Bharat Bandhs in 2020. These nationwide strikes, held in opposition to the BJP-led government, were notably supported by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF.

In February 2025, Kannur University initially approved the professor's promotion from assistant to associate under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), along with approximately ten other faculty members. This decision was based on a comprehensive evaluation of their academic contributions and performance assessments by a designated selection committee. However, complications arose when the college forwarded the promotion file to the Deputy Directorate (DD) of Collegiate Education in Kozhikode for a salary revision.

The DD's office returned the file, citing that the professor's strike participation had been improperly counted towards his length of service—an action deemed incorrect since the government did not declare 'dies non' for those days. The conundrum highlights broader issues around 'dies non'—administratively interpreted as 'no work, no pay'—and its implications for state employees. The Kerala Private College Teachers' Association criticized this stance, describing it as anti-labour, especially ironic as it penalizes state employees for participating in government-supported protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)