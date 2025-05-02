Left Menu

Apollo Global Management Braces for Market Volatility

Apollo Global Management's CEO, Marc Rowan, discusses the firm's strategy amid expected market volatility. The company is prioritizing cash and low-risk investments. Apollo's President, Jim Zelter, highlights the strength in Asia's markets and their involvement in direct lending. There are concerns about private asset demand potentially exceeding supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:16 IST
Apollo Global Management Braces for Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a conference call, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan revealed the firm's cautious stance towards market conditions, expressing a willingness to 'sit things out' due to expected extreme price volatility.

The company has strategically allocated its resources, investing heavily in cash and less risky assets. Meanwhile, Apollo President Jim Zelter noted Asia's robust performance in the first quarter and highlighted the company's participation in over 40 direct lending transactions since April.

Rowan also warned that if current trends persist, foreign investors might reduce their allocations to U.S. markets, potentially escalating demand for private assets in certain sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025