Apollo Global Management Braces for Market Volatility

In a conference call, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan revealed the firm's cautious stance towards market conditions, expressing a willingness to 'sit things out' due to expected extreme price volatility.

The company has strategically allocated its resources, investing heavily in cash and less risky assets. Meanwhile, Apollo President Jim Zelter noted Asia's robust performance in the first quarter and highlighted the company's participation in over 40 direct lending transactions since April.

Rowan also warned that if current trends persist, foreign investors might reduce their allocations to U.S. markets, potentially escalating demand for private assets in certain sectors.

