Turkey Deepens Energy Ties with Africa to Secure Long-Term Resources and Global Clout

Turkey is rapidly expanding its energy influence across Africa as part of a broader strategy to reduce its dependence on foreign energy imports and assert itself as a prominent player in the global energy arena. With over 90% of its current energy needs met through imports, Ankara is executing a diversified strategy that emphasizes exploration, production, and long-term partnerships—particularly in resource-rich African countries.

At the forefront of this strategic energy expansion is the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), Turkey’s state-owned oil and gas giant. TPAO is set to spearhead new oil and gas exploration projects in Libya, adding to an already ambitious international portfolio. This move is aligned with Turkey’s objective to tap into Africa’s vast untapped energy reserves, diversify its sources, and secure energy supply lines that will reduce the burden of its massive energy import bill.

Libya: A Cornerstone of Turkish Energy Strategy

Libya, with its vast oil and gas potential, is becoming a crucial node in Turkey's African energy network. TPAO’s upcoming projects in Libya represent not just economic opportunity, but also geopolitical significance. By engaging in Libya—an energy-rich country still navigating post-conflict stability—Turkey is also enhancing its diplomatic and strategic footprint in North Africa.

Energy collaboration in Libya is poised to go beyond hydrocarbons. Turkey is expected to invest in energy infrastructure, contribute to rehabilitation projects, and engage in joint ventures that bring technical and financial resources to the table. This would not only benefit TPAO but could also boost local employment and capacity-building efforts, further deepening Turkish-Libyan ties.

Somalia: A Growing Bilateral Energy Partnership

In a major development, Turkey and Somalia recently signed a comprehensive onshore hydrocarbon exploration and production agreement covering 16,000 square kilometers. Under this agreement, TPAO will carry out 2D and 3D seismic surveys in three designated blocks, followed by exploratory drilling based on the survey results.

Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, hailed the deal as a landmark in bilateral cooperation. The agreement builds on a previous offshore production-sharing agreement signed in 2024 and complements ongoing efforts to map Somalia’s energy potential.

The seismic survey work is already yielding promising developments. Turkey’s seismic research vessel, Oruç Reis, has completed 78% of a 3D seismic campaign over a 15,000 km² area in Somalia’s maritime zone. Completion is expected by May 2025, with drilling operations anticipated shortly thereafter. Turkey is also looking to extend cooperation into the mining sector, with both nations set to discuss broader resource development plans at a Natural Resources Summit in Istanbul next month.

Expanding Footprint in West Africa: Senegal and Beyond

Turkey’s energy ambitions are not confined to East Africa. In West Africa, Ankara signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Senegal in October 2024 during a high-level meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. The agreement includes cooperation in oil and gas exploration and production, covering both onshore and offshore areas.

But the scope of the deal is even broader: it encompasses renewable energy development, trade in oil and gas, and exploration of critical minerals and rare earths. This mirrors Turkey’s other recent pacts with African nations such as Niger and Somalia, showcasing a clear trend of Ankara embedding itself in Africa’s energy landscape.

Turkey's Multilayered Africa Policy: Beyond Energy

Turkey’s deepening energy ties with Africa are part of a multifaceted strategy that blends diplomacy, trade, infrastructure development, and defense cooperation. Under President Erdoğan’s leadership, Turkey has increased its diplomatic missions across Africa fourfold in the last decade. It has also ramped up defense partnerships with countries such as Somalia, Nigeria, Libya, and Ethiopia, bolstering its status as a trusted ally.

Turkey’s commercial engagement is equally impressive. In 2023 alone, Turkish contractors executed projects worth $85.5 billion across Africa, spanning sectors from transportation to urban infrastructure. Turkish Airlines, another emblem of Turkey’s soft power, now flies to 62 African destinations, playing a crucial role in connecting African capitals with Istanbul and beyond.

A prime example of Turkey’s holistic approach is its involvement in Somalia, where it has been instrumental in reconstructing Mogadishu’s airport and port facilities. These infrastructure projects are not just commercial ventures but also vehicles for stronger bilateral relations and regional influence.

Looking Ahead: African Energy Week 2025

Turkey’s growing role in Africa’s energy future will be further highlighted at the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW) 2025, set to take place in Cape Town later this year. The event will serve as a key platform for Turkish officials and energy firms to engage with African counterparts on exploration projects, infrastructure development, renewable energy, and investment facilitation.

Turkey is expected to pitch itself as a reliable, long-term partner—offering not just capital but also expertise, technology, and a co-development model that distinguishes it from traditional Western investors. With geopolitical dynamics shifting and energy security becoming more critical than ever, Ankara's strategic engagement with Africa could redefine energy diplomacy on the continent.

Turkey’s energy foray into Africa is ambitious, calculated, and increasingly influential. By leveraging state-owned enterprises like TPAO, strengthening bilateral agreements, and promoting a development-first narrative, Turkey is transforming from an energy-dependent nation into a key stakeholder in Africa’s resource future. Its expanding footprint is a reflection not only of its energy needs but of its desire to shape a more multipolar, mutually beneficial global energy order.