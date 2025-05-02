Left Menu

U.S. Labels Haiti's Gangs as Transnational Terrorist Groups

The U.S. Treasury Department has labeled Haiti's Viv Ansanm gang alliance and Gran Grif gang as 'transnational terrorist groups.' These gangs have taken significant control in Haiti, leading to widespread displacement and severe food insecurity. Despite the crisis, international aid and action remain limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:49 IST
U.S. Labels Haiti's Gangs as Transnational Terrorist Groups
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday designated the Viv Ansanm gang alliance in Haiti as a 'transnational terrorist group.' This move highlights the gang's control over almost all of Port-au-Prince and its spread to surrounding areas.

In addition to Viv Ansanm, the Treasury also identified the Gran Grif gang for its role in a horrific massacre in Pont-Sonde, which resulted in at least 115 deaths. Despite the escalating crisis, international response has been limited, with neighboring countries continuing deportations against U.N. advice.

Over a million people have been displaced due to the growing violence, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in central Haiti. Many health facilities have shut down, and food insecurity is on the rise as the conflict continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025