U.S. Labels Haiti's Gangs as Transnational Terrorist Groups

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday designated the Viv Ansanm gang alliance in Haiti as a 'transnational terrorist group.' This move highlights the gang's control over almost all of Port-au-Prince and its spread to surrounding areas.

In addition to Viv Ansanm, the Treasury also identified the Gran Grif gang for its role in a horrific massacre in Pont-Sonde, which resulted in at least 115 deaths. Despite the escalating crisis, international response has been limited, with neighboring countries continuing deportations against U.N. advice.

Over a million people have been displaced due to the growing violence, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in central Haiti. Many health facilities have shut down, and food insecurity is on the rise as the conflict continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)