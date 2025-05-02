Left Menu

NFR's First Trial Run to Mizoram: A Leap Forward for Regional Connectivity

The Northeast Frontier Railway successfully completed its inaugural trial run to Sairang, Mizoram, marking a historic moment in enhancing connectivity within the region. The 51.38 Km Bhairabi-Sairang project is poised to improve transportation links, boost local tourism, and promote economic development in the state.

Northeast Frontier Railway conducts trial run to Sairang station. (Photo: NFR). Image Credit: ANI
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) marked an important milestone on Thursday, May 1, by completing its maiden trial run to Sairang, Aizawl, in Mizoram. This accomplishment signifies a major advancement in rail connectivity for the northeastern state, positioning Mizoram as the fourth in the region to link its capital to the national railway grid.

The momentous trial run was overseen by Arun Kumar Chaudhary, General Manager (Construction) of the NFR, alongside other senior railway officials, affirming the project's significance. During a briefing following the successful trial, Chaudhary apprised Mizoram's Governor, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, and Chief Minister Lalduhoma of the project's scope and progress. He confirmed smooth progress in construction efforts, highlighting the team's perseverance against challenging terrain and logistical hurdles.

Chaudhary announced that the Commissioner of Railway Safety would conduct an inspection in early June, with the formal inauguration anticipated after June 17. The 51.38 Km Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project, featuring engineering feats such as 48 tunnels and 55 major bridges, promises to enhance economic and social prospects by bolstering local tourism and aiding small industries through reduced travel costs, thus connecting Mizoram more efficiently with the rest of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

