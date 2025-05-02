NFR's First Trial Run to Mizoram: A Leap Forward for Regional Connectivity

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) marked an important milestone on Thursday, May 1, by completing its maiden trial run to Sairang, Aizawl, in Mizoram. This accomplishment signifies a major advancement in rail connectivity for the northeastern state, positioning Mizoram as the fourth in the region to link its capital to the national railway grid.

The momentous trial run was overseen by Arun Kumar Chaudhary, General Manager (Construction) of the NFR, alongside other senior railway officials, affirming the project's significance. During a briefing following the successful trial, Chaudhary apprised Mizoram's Governor, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, and Chief Minister Lalduhoma of the project's scope and progress. He confirmed smooth progress in construction efforts, highlighting the team's perseverance against challenging terrain and logistical hurdles.

Chaudhary announced that the Commissioner of Railway Safety would conduct an inspection in early June, with the formal inauguration anticipated after June 17. The 51.38 Km Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project, featuring engineering feats such as 48 tunnels and 55 major bridges, promises to enhance economic and social prospects by bolstering local tourism and aiding small industries through reduced travel costs, thus connecting Mizoram more efficiently with the rest of India.

