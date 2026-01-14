Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India
The Amrit Bharat Express trains aim to enhance passenger comfort and connectivity, linking West Bengal and Assam with other states. With modern amenities and economical fares, the initiative also aims to boost commerce and tourism across the nation. Nine new trains will soon join the network.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the forthcoming launch of the new Amrit Bharat Express trains, aiming to connect West Bengal and Assam with various regions across India. This initiative marks a crucial step in enhancing passenger comfort and regional connectivity, while simultaneously promoting commerce and tourism, according to Modi.
The introduction includes nine new trains, which will link states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra with the northeastern states. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed these additions, which are expected to boost regional mobility.
Initially launched in December 2023, the current fleet already consists of 30 operational trains. The new services feature modern amenities including foldable snack tables, mobile phone holders, and facilities for differently-abled passengers, reflecting a shift towards improved long-distance travel experiences.
