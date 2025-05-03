Indo-Pak Refugees in Kutch Stand Firm with Indian Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions

In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, refugees from the 1971 Indo-Pak war living in Kutch, Gujarat, have vocalized strong condemnation of the incident and pledged unwavering support to the Indian Armed Forces. These refugees, many of whom have served in border forces, affirm their readiness to assist the military and police if hostilities increase.

Chota Bhanji, a former border agent and refugee from Tharparkar village, stated the necessity for retired personnel to be granted weapon licenses for village protection. 'Those who have served in BSF and other forces are now retired and settled here. Providing them with gun licenses would bolster village security as we stand in solidarity with the military,' Bhanji remarked.

Currently, there is no immediate tension in Kutch's border areas, though vigilance remains high. Villager Khetaram Ojha, while condemning the attack, trusts in India's military strength and leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has granted the Armed Forces the freedom to respond decisively to terrorist threats.

