Left Menu

Indo-Pak Refugees in Kutch Stand Firm with Indian Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions

Amidst mounting tension between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indo-Pak war refugees settled in Kutch, Gujarat, express solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces. Refugees, many of whom are former border agents, advocate for weapon licenses and are prepared to assist in case of further conflict escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:24 IST
Indo-Pak Refugees in Kutch Stand Firm with Indian Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions
Chota Bhanji, refugees from 1971 Indo-Pak war settled in Tharparkar village in Kutch, Gujarat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, refugees from the 1971 Indo-Pak war living in Kutch, Gujarat, have vocalized strong condemnation of the incident and pledged unwavering support to the Indian Armed Forces. These refugees, many of whom have served in border forces, affirm their readiness to assist the military and police if hostilities increase.

Chota Bhanji, a former border agent and refugee from Tharparkar village, stated the necessity for retired personnel to be granted weapon licenses for village protection. 'Those who have served in BSF and other forces are now retired and settled here. Providing them with gun licenses would bolster village security as we stand in solidarity with the military,' Bhanji remarked.

Currently, there is no immediate tension in Kutch's border areas, though vigilance remains high. Villager Khetaram Ojha, while condemning the attack, trusts in India's military strength and leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has granted the Armed Forces the freedom to respond decisively to terrorist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025