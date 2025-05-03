Tejashwi Yadav Hails Caste Census as Catalyst for Equality, Urges Policy Overhaul

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, has commended the Indian government's decision to incorporate caste-based data in the national census. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav described the move as a transformative step for national equality.

Yadav, sharing his letter on social media platform X, emphasized the awaited empowerment and dignity for those striving for the census. He expressed cautious optimism, noting the government's prior resistance to similar efforts. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) previously resisted caste census demands, labeling them as divisive.

Yadav highlighted that the recent decision acknowledges a longstanding demand from marginalized citizens. Data from Bihar's caste survey revealed significant OBC and EBC populations, a finding with potential national implications if reflected in policy reforms. Yadav urged that the census be a starting point for systemic change, advocating for reevaluation of social policies and reservation caps.

He further stated the impending delimitation exercise must mirror the social realities exposed by the census. Emphasizing inclusivity, Yadav urged the private sector to align with social justice, given its public resource benefits. He questioned whether the census data would spark reforms or remain unused, and offered Bihar's cooperation in utilizing findings for social transformation.

The Cabinet Committee, led by PM Modi, decided on caste enumeration in the upcoming census, with Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw affirming the government's commitment to national interests. The decision signals a significant policy shift, promising to reshape the socio-political landscape of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)