Nepal-Uttarakhand Delegation Meets: Strengthening Cross-Border Ties

A 10-member delegation from Nepal's Far West Province, spearheaded by Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah, convened with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Saturday. Discussion centered around strengthening bilateral cooperation and cultivating ties between the adjacent regions, according to official sources.

Chief Minister Dhami broadcasted the meeting details via social media platform X, where he mentioned, "Honourable Chief Minister of Far Western Province of Nepal, Mr. Kamal Bahadur Shah, met with esteemed ministers and officials. Various contemporary issues pertinent to India and Nepal relations were deliberated." He underscored the intrinsic connection between the two nations, pointing out similarities in cultural, religious, and social spheres.

In another context, CM Dhami partook in the Kedarnath Dham portal opening ceremony and distributed prasad to devotees. He noted that the state is poised to welcome pilgrims nationwide as the Badrinath doors will open on May 4. Emphasizing the socioeconomic significance, Dhami declared Char Dham Yatra as the state's lifeline and expressed commitment to year-round pilgrimages.

(With inputs from agencies.)