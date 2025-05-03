Water Wars: Haryana and Punjab Clash Over Vital Resources

In the midst of the longstanding water-sharing conflict between Haryana and Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his dismay on Saturday at the politicization of the issue, emphasizing that the request is for the benefit of more than two crore residents.

Saini's comments followed concerns raised by Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about declining water levels in major reservoirs and the state's own pressing agricultural needs. Mann condemned the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for ordering Punjab to release 8,500 cusecs to Haryana, amidst planning an all-party meeting to discuss water rights.

The Congress party's Punjab unit has also voiced its support for the Punjab government, highlighting internal sentiments of prioritizing the state's water requirements amidst allegations of unfair distribution. The ongoing dispute continues to spur political dialogues and legislative actions in both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)