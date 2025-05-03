Left Menu

Caste Census Sparks Debate on Social Justice and Representation in India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat supports the decision to include caste enumeration in India's census, citing its potential to improve opportunities for underprivileged communities. RJD MP Manoj Jha views it as a critical first step towards social justice, urging expansion of reservation and political representation for backward classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:51 IST
Caste Census Sparks Debate on Social Justice and Representation in India
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's recent decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming population census has been met with both support and calls for further action. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has endorsed the move, emphasizing its importance in reviewing the nation's post-independence development and benefiting underprivileged communities.

RJD MP Manoj Jha, meanwhile, hailed the caste census as a crucial first step towards achieving social justice. He advocates for broader measures, such as expanding reservation policies and enhancing political representation for backward classes, as necessary extensions of this initiative.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted past efforts by various political entities concerning caste surveys, remarking on the central government's authoritative role in census inclusions. As debates continue, the inclusion of caste in the national census represents a significant shift in addressing long-standing social inequalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025