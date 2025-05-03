Caste Census Sparks Debate on Social Justice and Representation in India
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat supports the decision to include caste enumeration in India's census, citing its potential to improve opportunities for underprivileged communities. RJD MP Manoj Jha views it as a critical first step towards social justice, urging expansion of reservation and political representation for backward classes.
The Indian government's recent decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming population census has been met with both support and calls for further action. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has endorsed the move, emphasizing its importance in reviewing the nation's post-independence development and benefiting underprivileged communities.
RJD MP Manoj Jha, meanwhile, hailed the caste census as a crucial first step towards achieving social justice. He advocates for broader measures, such as expanding reservation policies and enhancing political representation for backward classes, as necessary extensions of this initiative.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted past efforts by various political entities concerning caste surveys, remarking on the central government's authoritative role in census inclusions. As debates continue, the inclusion of caste in the national census represents a significant shift in addressing long-standing social inequalities.
