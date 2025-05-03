OPEC+ Agrees on Accelerated Oil Output Hike for June

During a virtual conference on Saturday, members of the OPEC+ group decided to accelerate oil production. The agreement will see June's output rise by 411,000 barrels per day, as confirmed by a source to Reuters.

The decision reflects the coalition's ongoing strategy to carefully manage production levels amidst fluctuating global demand and market stability efforts.

This latest increase aligns with OPEC+'s broader objectives to adjust oil supply to meet current market conditions.

