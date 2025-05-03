OPEC+ Agrees on Accelerated Oil Output Hike for June
On Saturday, OPEC+ countries decided during an online meeting to increase oil production by 411,000 barrels per day in June, aiming for a more rapid output hike.
The decision reflects the coalition's ongoing strategy to carefully manage production levels amidst fluctuating global demand and market stability efforts.
This latest increase aligns with OPEC+'s broader objectives to adjust oil supply to meet current market conditions.
