Left Menu

OPEC+ Agrees on Accelerated Oil Output Hike for June

On Saturday, OPEC+ countries decided during an online meeting to increase oil production by 411,000 barrels per day in June, aiming for a more rapid output hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:02 IST
OPEC+ Agrees on Accelerated Oil Output Hike for June
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a virtual conference on Saturday, members of the OPEC+ group decided to accelerate oil production. The agreement will see June's output rise by 411,000 barrels per day, as confirmed by a source to Reuters.

The decision reflects the coalition's ongoing strategy to carefully manage production levels amidst fluctuating global demand and market stability efforts.

This latest increase aligns with OPEC+'s broader objectives to adjust oil supply to meet current market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025