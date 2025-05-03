Court Orders Demolition of Sanjauli Mosque Amid Documentation Controversy

In a pivotal turn of events in the Sanjauli Mosque dispute, a Shimla court has mandated the demolition of the mosque's two lower floors, citing a lack of requisite documentation from the Waqf Board.

The decision emerged after a Municipal Corporation Commissioner's Court hearing, where the Waqf Board was unable to furnish ownership documents and architectural plans by the stipulated deadline. This absence of documentation led the court to act decisively.

The Waqf Board's legal representative argued that the present mosque structure replaced an older one existing pre-1947. However, municipal authorities questioned the lack of approvals post-reconstruction, ultimately ruling the structure as illegal. Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Atri announced that the mosque violated municipal codes, reinforcing local residents' longstanding concerns.

