Left Menu

Indian Bank Soars with 32% Profit Surge Amid Decline in Bad Loans

State-owned Indian Bank reported a 32% increase in net profit for Q4 2024-25, attributed to reduced NPAs and rising core income. Gross NPAs fell to 3.09%. The bank's total income grew to Rs 18,599 crore. For the full year, profits rose 35%. Capital raising plans have been approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:19 IST
Indian Bank Soars with 32% Profit Surge Amid Decline in Bad Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Indian Bank announced a remarkable 32% uptick in net profit, reaching Rs 2,956 crore for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. The profit boost is largely due to a reduction in bad loans and an increase in core income, the bank's regulatory filing revealed.

Interest income soared to Rs 15,856 crore from Rs 14,624 crore, while Net Interest Income (NII) climbed to Rs 6,389 crore, reflecting a strong financial footing. The bank also reported a significant decline in gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), now at 3.09% of gross advances, showcasing improved asset quality.

In a strategic move, Indian Bank's board has approved raising up to Rs 7,000 crore through a blend of equity and bond offerings this financial year. Part of this includes Rs 5,000 crore in equity capital, with Rs 2,000 crore designated for Basel III Compliant Bonds, underscoring the bank's expansion aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025