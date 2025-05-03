Shashi Tharoor Urges Unity Against Terror Amid Pahalgam Attack Remembrance

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor implored the nation to resist divisions based on religion. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Tharoor emphasized the importance of national unity and celebrated the grace and dignity displayed by the family of victim N Ramachandran.

Tharoor commended the Ramachandran family for their resilience, highlighting their poignant message during the funeral. "Their conduct is a testament to the spirit we all should uphold," Tharoor remarked, asserting that India must not allow terrorists to dictate its identity or divide its people.

The attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran valley resulted in the loss of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with top defense officials, underscoring his trust in the armed forces' professional capabilities and granting them full operational autonomy for any response measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)