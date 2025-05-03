Shimla Court Orders Demolition of Sanjauli Mosque for Legal Violations

In a landmark decision, the Municipal Court of Shimla has mandated the demolition of the Sanjauli mosque, declaring it an illegal structure in violation of municipal regulations. The verdict follows protracted litigation concerning land ownership and building approvals that date back over a decade.

Advocate Jagat Pal, representing the local community, emphasized the court's decision as a significant reflection of prevailing concerns about legality. "For 15 years, the Waqf Board has failed to produce any evidence to substantiate the legality of the land," he noted, adding that the court recognized clear violations of municipal laws.

B.S. Thakur, the Waqf Board's lawyer, acknowledged that the case's roots extend to 2010, with the board entering the issue at a later stage. The mosque's structural legality was called into question, with multiple floors being deemed unauthorized and constructed without approval, leading to the court's decisive ruling.

