India Enforces Economic Blockade by Banning Pakistani Ships

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has imposed a ban on Pakistani ships entering its ports. This move is part of broader diplomatic measures to isolate Pakistan, including suspending visa exemptions and altering diplomatic presence. The economic blockade aims to counter terror and ensure national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:03 IST
BJP leader Ajay Alok (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken bold steps in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives. In a decisive move, India has imposed a ban on Pakistani ships from entering its ports, a measure supported by BJP leader Ajay Alok, who advocates for cutting all ties with nations harboring terrorism.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways announced this strategic decision on Saturday, highlighting the need to ensure asset safety. As per the directive, vessels carrying the Pakistani flag are prohibited from docking at any Indian port, and reciprocally, Indian ships are restricted from visiting Pakistani ports.

This action aligns with India's broader strategy to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, aimed at increasing diplomatic pressure. Measures include closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, further straining bilateral ties.

