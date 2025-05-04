Delhi Police Nabs Key Suspect in Adarsh Nagar Double Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested the primary suspect involved in a double murder incident that shocked Adarsh Nagar. Nand Kishore, also known as Thuria, was detained at Model Town, Delhi, as confirmed by officials on Sunday.

The tragic event transpired on April 22, 2025, near the Parmanand Hospital traffic light, following a quarrel that escalated disastrously. Victims Kamal and Amzad were seriously injured and later succumbed to their injuries at BJRM Hospital. Another individual, Abid, was also hurt during the altercation, according to police reports. The Adarsh Nagar police station registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to commence the investigation.

Utilizing CCTV footage from the crime scene and the nearby GTK Road, police identified two suspects fleeing in a hired e-rickshaw towards Model Town. Multiple teams were deployed to hunt down the perpetrators, leading to the eventual capture of the main suspect. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover further details surrounding the case. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)