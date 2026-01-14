Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

A court in Maharashtra's Beed district has placed a murder suspect in police custody for four days after allegations emerged that the crime was motivated by a childhood dispute. The accused reportedly admitted to the crime during police questioning.

Harshad Shinde, a contract worker for the Beed Municipal Council, was shot and attacked with a sickle on January 6 in the Ankushnagar area. Authorities apprehended the suspect, Vishal Suryavanshi, on Sunday night as he traveled through Dharashiv district.

Police investigations revealed the victim and suspect shared a past acquaintance that included a long-standing quarrel. Officials stated that the entire episode stemmed from a trivial reason, leading to the violent resolution of an old dispute.

