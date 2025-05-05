Punjab Stands Firm on Water Dispute with Haryana: No Surplus to Share

Amid increasing tensions over water-sharing between Punjab and Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted on Monday that Punjab cannot provide surplus water to Haryana. He emphasized that Punjab's position is fortified by legal and data-driven evidence.

Mann addressed the media, stating there is no water dispute as Punjab has already met its obligations to Haryana. "There is no dispute regarding water. Legally and according to data, it is in favor of Punjab," he remarked, noting that Haryana consumed its allocated water in 10 months instead of 12.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Punjab's advancements in canal infrastructure, which have augmented water usage significantly from 21-22% to 60%. Mann's statements followed a Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) directive for more water release to Haryana, which Punjab refused, citing declining reservoir levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)