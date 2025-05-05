Left Menu

EU's Ambitious Roadmap to Energy Independence

The European Union is set to unveil a strategy on May 6 to reduce its dependency on Russian energy sources. This plan will be introduced by Dan Jorgensen, the EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:17 IST
EU's Ambitious Roadmap to Energy Independence
The European Union aims to cut its reliance on Russian energy with a comprehensive roadmap set to be revealed on May 6. According to European Commission spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker, the plan represents a major strategic pivot for the EU.

Scheduled for presentation on Tuesday, the initiative underscores the bloc's efforts to fortify its energy resilience. The announcement will be delivered by Dan Jorgensen, the EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing.

This roadmap not only signifies economic positioning but also highlights urgent geopolitical and environmental considerations as the EU strives for sustainability and security in its energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

