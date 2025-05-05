Rising Cyber Tensions: Pakistan Hackers Target Indian Defense Websites

Amidst escalating cyber confrontations, Pakistan-based hackers are reportedly targeting Indian defense websites, prompting India to fortify its digital security measures. Experts are closely monitoring cyberspace to thwart further intrusions, particularly those allegedly sponsored by Pakistani threat actors.

Recent disclosures from the Twitter account "Pakistan Cyber Force" claim unauthorized access to sensitive data from India's Military Engineering Service and the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis. This breach purportedly includes personal information of defense personnel, such as login credentials, indicating a significant compromise.

Additionally, the group purportedly attempted to vandalize the official website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a defense PSU under the Ministry of Defence, by defacing it with a Pakistan flag and an Al Khalid tank. Consequently, the site has been temporarily taken offline for a detailed audit to gauge and mitigate any damage.

Cybersecurity professionals and agencies are vigilantly monitoring digital channels to detect further threats, aiming to promptly mitigate emerging risks linked to Pakistani cyber actors.

The Indian government, responding to rising tensions after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed, has resolved to impose stringent sanctions on perpetrators while enhancing the nation's cyber resilience to counteract future threats.

