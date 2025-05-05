Gujarat Pioneers Online Admission, Scholarships for Over 20,000 Students

In a landmark move, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel finalized the online admission process for more than 20,000 Class 5 students who excelled in this year's Common Entrance Test, according to a government statement.

This initiative, joined by Education Minister Dr. Kuber Dindor and Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya, enables these students to access 115 residential schools across Gujarat. The state-designed common portal facilitates admissions under various government schemes for CET-qualified students.

Notably, Rs16 crores was distributed via Direct Benefit Transfer under the Mukhayamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana, benefiting 30,000 students. The event saw the presence of several notable dignitaries and top education department officials. (ANI)

