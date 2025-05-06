Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Biker's Life in Mumbai

A hit-and-run accident in Mumbai's Borivali area resulted in the tragic death of 23-year-old biker Akshat Singh. Police have launched an investigation to trace the offending vehicle. Meanwhile, another road accident involving a bus overturning was reported on the Mumbai-Goa highway, with several injuries feared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:21 IST
Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Biker's Life in Mumbai
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident that left Mumbai reeling, 23-year-old motorcyclist Akshat Singh lost his life in a hit-and-run incident, police reported on Tuesday. The young biker was traveling home to Mira Road from the Western Express Highway on May 4 when an unidentified vehicle struck him and disappeared from the scene, leaving him fatally injured.

Efforts to identify the vehicle and driver responsible for Singh's death are in full swing, with Kasturba Marg police station officials confirming that they have registered a case against an unknown person. Charges include culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving under sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside sections 134 (A) and 134 (B) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which address failure to report and assist in an accident.

Meanwhile, the city's road safety concerns were further highlighted with another severe accident involving a bus, which overturned on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad district, near Karnala. Reports suggest that several passengers sustained injuries in this distressing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025