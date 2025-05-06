Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Biker's Life in Mumbai

In a tragic accident that left Mumbai reeling, 23-year-old motorcyclist Akshat Singh lost his life in a hit-and-run incident, police reported on Tuesday. The young biker was traveling home to Mira Road from the Western Express Highway on May 4 when an unidentified vehicle struck him and disappeared from the scene, leaving him fatally injured.

Efforts to identify the vehicle and driver responsible for Singh's death are in full swing, with Kasturba Marg police station officials confirming that they have registered a case against an unknown person. Charges include culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving under sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside sections 134 (A) and 134 (B) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which address failure to report and assist in an accident.

Meanwhile, the city's road safety concerns were further highlighted with another severe accident involving a bus, which overturned on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad district, near Karnala. Reports suggest that several passengers sustained injuries in this distressing incident.

