Foggy Tragedies: Fatal Road Accidents in Pakistan Amid Dense Fog

A tragic accident claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals, including six children, when a truck plummeted off a bridge in Pakistan's Punjab province. The incident occurred as dense fog enveloped the area, causing poor visibility and leading the vehicle to veer off course early Saturday.

This devastating crash took place in Kot Momin, Sargodha district, about 200 kilometers from Lahore. The truck carried 23 passengers, mainly an extended family heading to a funeral. With heavy fog shutting down the motorway, they opted for a local route. Unfortunately, the truck fell from the Galapur bridge into a dry canal as the driver struggled with visibility.

In a separate incident, nine people were killed and 15 injured when a passenger coach overturned on the Makran coastal highway in Balochistan. Speeding was cited as the cause of this crash. These accidents highlight the ongoing issue of fatal road incidents in Pakistan, exacerbated by over speeding, driver fatigue, and inadequate traffic rule enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)