Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Record-Breaking Board Exam Results

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended congratulations to the state's education department following a significant improvement in Class 10 and 12 board exam results. This year, Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli achieved a perfect 500/500 in Class 10, while Priyal Dwivedi from Satna led Class 12 with 492/500 marks.

In a statement to ANI, Chief Minister Yadav expressed satisfaction with the progressive results compared to the previous year, applauding the educational authorities for innovative steps leading to this success. He encouraged students who did not pass, emphasizing new policies allowing re-examinations within six months, aiming to reduce disappointment.

Yadav particularly praised female students for their remarkable performance, noting girls' dominance in merit lists. Of 212 Class 10 top scorers, 144 were girls; likewise, 89 out of 159 in Class 12. District-wise, Narsinghpur had the highest Class 10 pass percentage at 92.73%.

