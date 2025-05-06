Novo Energy Restructures Amidst Economic Challenges

Novo Energy, the battery company closely associated with Volvo Cars, announced significant workforce reductions in an effort to trim costs after Sweden's Northvolt declared bankruptcy. This joint venture's move signifies a strategic response to the prevailing economic challenges.

The reductions entail cutting 50% of their current workforce—an effort to streamline operations amidst market uncertainties. As part of these measures, Novo Energy CEO Adrian Clarke affirmed the search for a new technology partner remains crucial, as maintaining their large-scale operations has proven unfeasible.

In a positive stride towards full ownership, Volvo Cars seeks to acquire Northvolt's stake, positioning itself to navigate future ventures. As the battery factory nears completion in Gothenburg, the objective remains to equip it with optimal technology for scaling production effective long-term solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)