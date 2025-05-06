Left Menu

EU's Bold Move: Phasing Out Russian Gas by 2027

The European Commission plans to propose banning new Russian gas deals by the end of this year and halting imports under existing contracts by 2027. A draft document detailing this 'roadmap' is set to be released soon, highlighting a significant shift in European energy policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:25 IST
EU's Bold Move: Phasing Out Russian Gas by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is set to announce a landmark proposal aiming to ban new Russian gas deals by the end of this year, a draft document reveals.

According to a draft version of the European Commission's energy roadmap, due for publication Tuesday, a legislative proposal to cease remaining Russian gas and LNG imports under existing contracts by 2027 will be introduced in June. The draft is still subject to change.

This potential policy shift underscores a significant realignment in Europe's energy strategy and marks an escalation in EU efforts to reduce dependency on Russian energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025