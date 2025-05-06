Aptus Value Housing Finance's Profits Soar with Strategic Expansion

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd has announced a consolidated profit of Rs 207.02 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, a notable increase from Rs 164.03 crore in the same period last year.

For the entire financial year ending March 31, 2025, the company's profit surged to Rs 751.24 crore compared to Rs 611.89 crore in the previous year. Managing Director P Balaji attributes this success to the company's strategic growth and commitment to financial inclusion, having opened 38 new branches, bringing their total network to 300 locations.

Aptus disbursed Rs 3,604 crore during FY 2025, achieving a 15% year-on-year growth. With an increased focus on maintaining asset quality, the company aims to reach Rs 25,000 crore in Assets Under Management by FY28. Total consolidated income for the quarter rose to Rs 499.23 crore, a growth from Rs 387.20 crore in the previous year's same period.

(With inputs from agencies.)