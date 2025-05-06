Boost for Indian Waterways: IWAI Partners with Rhenus Logistics for Enhanced Cargo Services

On a significant note for India's growing inland transport sector, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rhenus Logistics India, a branch of the global logistics giant from Germany, to commence barge services across national waterways.

The agreement was formalized in New Delhi in the presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The collaboration will see Rhenus Logistics deploying 100 vessels and pusher tugs by 2025, primarily in national waterways NW-1, NW-2, NW-16, and the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route.

Emphasizing the importance of this collaboration, Minister Sonowal noted the potential of the MoU to attract private investment and drive innovation, reducing operational costs and paving the way for an efficient multi-modal logistics network. This move supports the broader Jal Marg Vikas Project, which aims to strengthen infrastructure along the waterways.

(With inputs from agencies.)