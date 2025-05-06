Left Menu

Boost for Indian Waterways: IWAI Partners with Rhenus Logistics for Enhanced Cargo Services

The Inland Waterways Authority of India has inked an MoU with Rhenus Logistics India to operate barge services on national waterways. The partnership aims to boost cargo transportation using pushers and barges, enhance investment, and expand infrastructure, aligning with India's goal for a competitive waterways sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:55 IST
Boost for Indian Waterways: IWAI Partners with Rhenus Logistics for Enhanced Cargo Services
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/PIB Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a significant note for India's growing inland transport sector, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rhenus Logistics India, a branch of the global logistics giant from Germany, to commence barge services across national waterways.

The agreement was formalized in New Delhi in the presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The collaboration will see Rhenus Logistics deploying 100 vessels and pusher tugs by 2025, primarily in national waterways NW-1, NW-2, NW-16, and the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route.

Emphasizing the importance of this collaboration, Minister Sonowal noted the potential of the MoU to attract private investment and drive innovation, reducing operational costs and paving the way for an efficient multi-modal logistics network. This move supports the broader Jal Marg Vikas Project, which aims to strengthen infrastructure along the waterways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025