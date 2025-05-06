Left Menu

Gujarat Gears Up for Statewide Civil Defence Mock Drill

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the preparations for a state-wide Civil Defence Mock Drill. Citizens are urged to follow safety protocols during the drill, which includes siren alerts, blackout measures, and public safety instructions. The exercise aims to enhance public safety and readiness across 18 districts.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level video conference to assess the state's preparedness for a comprehensive Civil Defence Mock Drill planned for May 7. This initiative follows a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs urging all states to conduct similar drills.

The conference saw the participation of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, ACS Home MK Das, and DGP Vikas Sahay, alongside senior officials from every district. The meeting entailed a detailed review of emergency response strategies by departments such as GEB, Fire, Forest, and Police.

Post-conference, Minister Harsh Sanghavi addressed the media, outlining practical safety measures for the public. Emphasizing vigilance, he explained the significance of different siren signals and advised citizens to cease outdoor activities during emergencies, assisting those in need.

