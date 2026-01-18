Left Menu

Punjab's Public Safety Crisis: Governor Kataria's Call to Action

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria emphasized the importance of law and order for the state's development amid ongoing criticisms. Violence and crime, including daily shootings, have led to public safety concerns. Political parties demand more action from the government to restore stability in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation as a foundational concern for the state's development during an event in Moga district. Despite government efforts, crimes such as daily shootings and extortion are on the rise, posing significant public safety challenges.

Political unrest intensified with opposition parties like the Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal attacking the current administration under Bhagwant Mann. They argue that the perceived collapse of public safety measures has left citizens, notably businessmen, feeling increasingly vulnerable.

In response, a BJP delegation met with Governor Kataria, urging him to involve the police chief in devising strategies to curb the violence. The dialogue underscored the urgent need for decisive governance to reclaim security in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

