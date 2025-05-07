Left Menu

Rupee Tumbles as Military Tensions Surge

The Indian rupee depreciated 31 paise against the US dollar following military strikes by India on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. This escalation heightened tensions, impacting forex and equity markets, with the Reserve Bank of India poised to intervene and stabilize volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:29 IST
Rupee Tumbles as Military Tensions Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee took a hit on Wednesday, depreciating by 31 paise to settle at 84.66 against the US dollar. This decline follows India's recent military actions targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, which have intensified cross-border tensions.

The strikes, part of Operation Sindoor, saw Indian armed forces targeting nine key locations, including the strongholds of terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. This military response comes two weeks after a deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

Forex markets reacted to the heightened conflict, with the Reserve Bank of India expected to step in to curb further depreciation. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex and Nifty indexes also saw downturns amid these developments, as foreign institutional investors remained cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025